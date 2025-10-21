Council Issues Reminder that Tax Payments Are Still Required during Property Valuation Appeals

Residents in Powys are being reminded that council tax payments remain due and must be paid as normal, even if a property is subject to an appeal with the Valuation Office Agency.

The reminder, issued by Powys County Council, is particularly relevant for owners of holiday homes and second properties undergoing an appeal which is being considered by the Valuation Office Agency after moving from paying business rates to council tax, the local authority said.

A spokesperson for Powys County Council said:

“It’s important for property owners to understand that the statutory obligation to pay council tax continues while any appeal is under review. The collection of council tax is not paused under the appeals process.”

Customers who are appealing their property’s valuation are encouraged to contact the Council’s Revenues Team on 01597 827463 to discuss setting up a repayment plan. If an appeal is successful, any overpayments will be refunded.