Council Has Paid £36.2m To Businesses Since Pandemic Began

Neath Port Talbot Council has paid out a total of £36.2m in grant support to help local businesses protect jobs and deal with the effects of Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic.

On Christmas Eve 2020, the council processed 550 payments totalling £1.8m into the bank accounts of businesses it was able to identify as non-essential retail outlets forced to close as a result of the latest Welsh Government business restrictions that were also paid during the Firebreak period.

Council officers worked tirelessly to process the payments to ensure they were received before Christmas and ahead of the timetable set out by Welsh Government.

These payments were in addition to 250 already processed into the bank accounts of businesses in the hospitality sector who had been impacted by the 4th December trading restrictions.

During the first week of January the Council has now made a further 88 business support payments totalling £278,000.

Online application processes are available for non-essential retail and leisure sector businesses that have not received an automatic payment before Christmas; and for discretionary grants subject to various criteria being met.

Support will also be available for retail businesses and businesses operating in the supply chain to the hospitality, leisure and tourism industry where they can demonstrate a 40% or more reduction in turnover as a result of the recent restrictions.

Further information is available here https://www.npt.gov.uk/22551 on the Council’s website.

Under the business restrictions scheme announced by the Welsh Government there have been two main types of grant available – business rates-related grants and discretionary grants.

Councillor Carol Clement-Williams, Neath Port Talbot Council’s Cabinet Member for Finance, said: