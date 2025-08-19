Council for Science and Technology Advocates for UK Sovereign AI Chip Design Industry

The Council for Science and Technology (CST) has today published a report recognising the critical role of semiconductors in achieving the UK’s economic and security goals and has set out the opportunity for the UK to build a globally competitive AI chip design industry.

The Council, which provides independent advice to the Prime Minister and Cabinet, highlights that the UK is uniquely positioned to build an AI chip design industry with the right investment and capabilities in place. Recommendations in the report cover the skills and training required to build an AI chip workforce, finance and investment needs, and the infrastructure capabilities the UK requires to achieve this.

Read the CST report Building a Sovereign AI Chip Design Industry in the UK.

CST’s recommendations to support a sovereign UK AI chip design industry include: