Council for Science and Technology Advocates for UK Sovereign AI Chip Design Industry

The Council for Science and Technology (CST) has released a report outlining the strategic importance of developing a sovereign AI chip design industry in the UK.
The Council for Science and Technology (CST) has today published a report recognising the critical role of semiconductors in achieving the UK’s economic and security goals and has set out the opportunity for the UK to build a globally competitive AI chip design industry.
The Council, which provides independent advice to the Prime Minister and Cabinet, highlights that the UK is uniquely positioned to build an AI chip design industry with the right investment and capabilities in place. Recommendations in the report cover the skills and training required to build an AI chip workforce, finance and investment needs, and the infrastructure capabilities the UK requires to achieve this.
Read the CST report Building a Sovereign AI Chip Design Industry in the UK.
CST’s recommendations to support a sovereign UK AI chip design industry include:
- Recommendation 1: DSIT and DfE should increase the number of new chip designers in the UK workforce by 2030.
- Recommendation 2: DSIT and DfE should consider how to expand investment in training and skills for optoelectronics, in particular through the Optoelectronics Research Centre (ORC).
- Recommendation 3: DSIT and MOD should set clear strategic objectives on semiconductors to send a strong signal to the UK semiconductor industry on where activity is most useful.
- Recommendation 4: Government should coordinate investment through the entire innovation pipeline to support growth of the UK AI chip industry.
- Recommendation 5: DSIT should ensure the UK’s semiconductor infrastructure provides SME chip companies and academics with affordable and timely access to facilities.
- Recommendation 6: DSIT and DBT should explore UK access to the leading-edge technology required by UK startups.