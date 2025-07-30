Council Confirms New Uses for St Julian’s Community Building

A Newport building is set to enter a new chapter of its life when it becomes home to a raft of support services.

For several years, St Julian’s community learning centre in Beaufort Road has hosted many of the city’s adult education classes as well as the library.

From this September, the classes will be delivered in venues across the city including Caerleon Town Hall, Maesglas Community Centre, Newport Central Library, Rivermead Centre, Temple Street adult learning centre and Tredegar House.

A community library provision will be retained in the centre which will offer access to the usual services as well as family activities during the school holidays, regular story sessions during term time and a reading group.

The building will close on 28 August to enable work to take place to get it ready for its new uses.

A pop-up community library will be housed in the nearby Beaufort Centre in Beaufort Road before it returns to the St Julian’s centre.

When it reopens, a broad range of community and multi-agency services will be available including early years provision, parenting and youth and play sessions.

Councillor Jason Hughes, Newport City Council's Cabinet member for communities and sport, said: