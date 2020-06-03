Council Calls for Communities to Make a Difference by Volunteering

‘Support your community and make a difference by volunteering,’ that is the call from Monmouthshire County Council at the start of National Volunteers Week 2020.

The council is asking for people to offer their time to support others as it aims to build on its growing army of excellent volunteers.

Volunteers have been vital in helping Monmouthshire’s most vulnerable residents during the current pandemic and more than 60 local self-organised groups with hundreds of volunteers have sprung up in response to Covid-19. They have been supporting local people with collecting shopping, medication, telephone befriending, dog walking, letter posting, delivering recycling bags and even a television repair. These groups and the volunteers have been quick to act, responsive and friendly. Producing neighbourhood level responses to a national crisis and ensuring that in these difficult times, nobody is without food, medicine, friendship or support has been pivotal – local community action at its best.

The 1st – 7th June event will also see the council celebrating the incredibly valuable work of the many volunteers from across Monmouthshire. Every day, thousands of people give their time, expertise, knowledge and commitment to the local community, doing their bit to improve the quality of life for all and to support and serve others. The list of potential opportunities to volunteer really is unlimited.

Volunteering roles in the local communities include:

volunteering in the arts, theatres and museums

giving their time in school to listen to readers or help out with a club

supporting walking for wellbeing clubs

supporting meals on wheels

supporting foodbanks

giving their time to the local hospital

participating in intergenerational activities.

People wanting to lend their time to supporting others are also being encouraged to sign up to the new ‘Our Monmouthshire’ website (https://ourmonmouthshire.org/ ) which has details of many varied ways people can help without a long term commitment. This website also features a fantastic new ‘time banking’ function.

Monmouthshire County Council Chair, Sheila Woodhouse said: