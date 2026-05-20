Council Awards New Long-Term Contract to Shaw Healthcare

A strengthened long‑term partnership between Powys County Council and Shaw Healthcare has been confirmed through a new 15‑year contract covering 12 older people's care homes and one reablement facility.

Awarded after an extensive competitive tender process, the agreement marks the beginning of a long-term transformation of care home accommodation and services for older people in Powys.

As Shaw Healthcare is the council's existing operator, residents and staff will see no disruption to services when the new arrangements take effect on 1 June 2026.

Under the new partnership, Shaw Healthcare will work with the council to deliver a substantial programme of care home modernisation over the next decade, creating high‑quality, future‑proofed environments that can support a wider range of needs, including increasingly complex care and dementia support.

The council and Shaw Healthcare will also work closely with residents, families, staff and community stakeholders to shape services that meet the needs and expectations of Powys' communities.

Councillor Pete Roberts, Powys County Council's Cabinet Member for a Caring Powys, said:

“Securing a long-term strategic partnership of this scale is a key step in delivering a Stronger, Fairer, Greener Powys and ensuring our residential care services are sustainable for the future. “We are planning ahead to make sure our accommodation and services are fit for the decades to come by moving towards modern, high‑quality environments that support excellent care practice, strengthen recruitment and retention, and provide residents with the dignity and comfort they deserve. “This contract marks the start of a transformational journey. By working closely with Shaw Healthcare and Powys residents, we will design services that truly reflect the needs of our communities and help us meet the increasingly complex needs of older people, including those living with dementia.”

Russell Brown, Shaw Healthcare's Chief Executive Officer, said: