Could Cute Pembrokeshire Coastal Cottage make the Ideal Christmas Present?

An idyllic detached Pembrokeshire character cottage could be at the top of property buyer's wish list this Christmas.

The double fronted three-bedroom period property is situated in the highly sought after estuary village of Cosheston, Pembroke Dock, Pembrokeshire.

Whitewashed Carpenter's Arms, on Point Lane, Cosheston, has three reception rooms, fitted kitchen and shower room and is positioned on a large mature plot offering excellent potential.

It is being sold by Newport-based Paul Fosh Auctions with a guide price of £230,000-plus.

Sean Roper, of Paul Fosh Auctions, said:

“The property sits on a mature plot with an excellent large garden to the rear, side driveway providing ample off road parking and access to the rear. “The charming and popular village of Cosheston, situated on an inlet of the Daugleddau Estuary, offers a well-regarded village pub/restaurant, primary school and is within a short drive to the outstanding coastal village of Saundersfoot and Tenby. “The property is in need of improvement but offers excellent potential for new owners to make their mark, adding their unique stamp on this awesome piece of history. Detached properties like this and with such huge potential in the village of Cosheston are rarely available. It would make a fine family home or even for investment for a holiday let.”

The next Paul Fosh Auctions online sale when this property will be offered for sale starts at 12 noon on Tuesday, December 13 and ends from, 5pm, on Thursday, December 15.