Côte Restaurant Group Acquired by The Karali Group

Côte Restaurant Group has been sold to The Karali Group, led by Salim Janmohamed OBE and Karim Janmohamed.

The Karali Group is a multi-national family-owned business which operates in the hospitality, consumer and real estate sectors. The Côte team said it was looking forward to working with them and benefitting from their knowledge, expertise and network.

Emma Dinnis, CEO of Côte, said:

“I am proud to have led the brilliant Côte team to a sale that is a huge positive for all involved. “The sector continues to face challenges, but with the strength of our people and a clear vision, I’m confident we’ll ensure Côte remains everyone’s favourite brasserie. With a delicious new menu amplifying what we do best and exciting plans for the future, we will continue to transform and grow this brand.

“Thank you to Partners Group for their support of the business over the past five years. Thank you also to our advisors, Ravi Patel and Will Wright at Interpath and Caroline Platt and Richard Tett at Freshfields and to our valued supplier and landlord partners. Most importantly, thank you to our team who have worked unbelievably hard, with amazing professionalism and kindness for each other.”

Karim and Salim Janmohamed said: