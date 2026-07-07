Costa Coffee Supports Young People Across Wales with £8,000 in Charity Donations

Costa Coffee is supporting communities across Wales through its Community Grants scheme, now in its sixth year.

The firm is awarding £8,000 to nine charities and community groups across the country, helping to fund grassroots initiatives that are building brighter futures for young people.

Part of Costa Coffee’s wider commitment to championing and strengthening local communities, the Community Grants scheme empowers team members to nominate causes close to their hearts that are making a difference locally.

This year, grants of between £500 and £1,000 have been awarded to organisations delivering grassroot projects that support young people and help local communities thrive.

One charity that has received a £1,000 donation this year is Noah’s Ark Children's Hospital Charity in Cardiff, which believes all children in Wales should get the best possible hospital care. Working with the NHS, they aim to provide state-of-the-art equipment, facilities and family support services to ensure the best treatment and outcomes possible for their young patients.

Kath Fisher, Community Fundraising Manager, Noah's Ark Children's Hospital Charity said:

“The Noah's Ark Children’s Hospital Charity is delighted to have been selected to receive a donation from Costa Coffee. The money donated will make a huge difference to the thousands of patients and their families, that visit the hospital annually. We're so grateful to have been nominated by an employee of Costa Coffee. Thanks to our incredible community of supporters and fundraisers, we can ensure that treatment and outcomes for children can continue to improve by funding innovative medical equipment, child friendly environments, and emotional and practical support services for families during the most difficult times.”

Gisda was also nominated for a £1,000 Community Grant by its local Costa Coffee store on Pwllheli New Street. Gisda offers youth-led services to create opportunities, prevent crisis and build happy, healthy futures for young people – free from disadvantage and discrimination.

Store Manager, Lisa Hughes, said:

“I nominated Gisda because they give young and vulnerable people a voice and show them that their opinions truly matter. Their proactive approach to mental wellbeing, alongside the tireless work they do to teach young people the skills and confidence to make decisions and take control of their own lives, makes a real and lasting difference.”

The £1,000 grant from Costa Coffee will help Gisda to develop the Pwllheli Young People's Hub, ensuring a warm and welcoming space – shaped by the views and aspirations of young people – where they feel supported, valued, and connected.

Elin Jones, Hubs Leader from Gisda said:

“We are incredibly grateful to receive this grant. A heartfelt thank you to the Costa Pwllheli branch for nominating us and for supporting the young people of our community.”

These groups across Wales form part of the 68 charities and community organisations supported this year, with a total donation of £57,000.

Since its launch in 2021, the Community Grants scheme has provided more than £310,000 in funding to hundreds of charities and projects across the UK.

Nick Orrin, Managing Director at Costa Coffee, said: