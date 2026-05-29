Cost of Rural Crime Falls in Wales

The cost of rural crime in Wales fell by 21% to £2.2 million last year, according to new figures from NFU Mutual.

This mirrors the UK-wide impact of rural crime highlighted in NFU Mutual's new report, which reveals that it cost the UK an estimated £41.5 million in 2025, down from £44.1 million the previous year.

Although a co-ordinated response to rural crime has helped to bring the costs down in both Wales and the UK as a whole, organised criminals continued to target the countryside for valuable farming equipment.

The UK-wide cost of the theft of agricultural vehicles, quad bikes and livestock all increased last year, while a concerted effort from farmers, insurers and the police helped to bring significantly reduce the cost of theft of valuable GPS devices.

In Wales, there was a 6% increase in the cost of agricultural vehicle thefts, with criminals targeting tractors across the country.

The estimated cost of livestock theft in Wales also increased by nearly 7% on 2024. Although it dates back centuries, this crime has become highly organised, in line with the wider trend in rural crime.

NFU Mutual said that for a country whose agricultural sector is dominated by livestock, this poses a particularly pertinent threat to the wider rural economy and food production.

Nick Turner, Chief Executive of NFU Mutual, said:

“For more than 20 years, NFU Mutual has called for a stronger response to rural crime, and we know the financial and emotional toll it takes on farmers. “As a mutual, our support goes beyond paying claims: last year we invested over £500,000 in rural crime initiatives, including ongoing funding for the National Rural Crime Unit and the UK's first dedicated livestock theft officer. We also collaborate with the unit to identify at-risk areas and support recovery efforts. “In addition, we also worked with local police forces to install 13 ANPR cameras across rural hotspots in England and Wales to track suspicious vehicles and disrupt criminal activity.”

Hannah Binns, Rural Affairs Specialist at NFU Mutual, added: