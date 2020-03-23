Coronavirus – Some Sectors of the Economy Seeing a Surge in Demand

Amid the economic disruption and business closures caused by the Coronavirus (COVID-19), some sectors of the economy are seeing a surge in demand.

Many cleaning companies, delivery business and pharmacies have been inundated with new inquiries and additional work as the crisis has worsened, something that has also meant a brighter spot for companies that supply these sectors.

Low Cost Vans, one of the UK’s leading providers of commercial vehicles to every sector of the UK economy, says it has seen a sharp spike in demand from these sectors, as companies struggle to meet the needs of customers.

Rod Lloyd, Managing Director of Low Cost Vans, said: