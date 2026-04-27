Cornish Bakery Opens First Welsh Outlet

An independent bakery founded in Mevagissey, Cornwall, has opened its first outlet in Wales.

RISE by Cornish Bakery has taken on part of the railway building at Betws-y-Coed. At 2,500 sq. foot, the new design-led concept is one of Cornish Bakery’s largest properties. The building was previously the Alpine Coffee Shop, which had been in operation since 1976.

More than 15 year-round jobs have been created and the new Cornish Bakery will also be supporting the community through a partnership with the Wales Air Ambulance.

The bakery includes seating for up to 166 people inside and outside as well as The Hatch takeaway counter.

Cornish Bakery managing director Mat Finch said: