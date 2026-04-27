Cornish Bakery Opens First Welsh Outlet

An independent bakery founded in Mevagissey, Cornwall, has opened its first outlet in Wales.
RISE by Cornish Bakery has taken on part of the railway building at Betws-y-Coed. At 2,500 sq. foot, the new design-led concept is one of Cornish Bakery’s largest properties. The building was previously the Alpine Coffee Shop, which had been in operation since 1976.
More than 15 year-round jobs have been created and the new Cornish Bakery will also be supporting the community through a partnership with the Wales Air Ambulance.
The bakery includes seating for up to 166 people inside and outside as well as The Hatch takeaway counter.
Cornish Bakery managing director Mat Finch said:
“This is a very special day for us as we open our first ever Cornish Bakery in Wales. Adding to that, this is our first ever RISE by Cornish Bakery concept bakery – so there is so much to be excited about. We’ve been looking for the right places and spaces in Wales for a long time and Betws-y-Coed is an iconic and very special destination. And this expansive building offered a rare opportunity to respectfully enhance a stunning property for both locals and visitors.
“We’re especially excited to create a space that feels authentic to its Welsh surroundings while introducing a unique hospitality experience for this very special village. Our goal is not just to open a new bakery, but to become a part of the ongoing story of and community within this remarkable place.”