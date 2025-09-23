Cornerstone Finance Group Welcomes New Business Development Director and Manager

Cornerstone Finance Group has appointed Jonathan and Andrew Needham as business development director and business development manager respectively within the Cornerstone Network business.

In January the Yorkshire-based brothers launched a mortgage and advisory community within the Cornerstone Network as a pilot scheme.

Cardiff-based Cornerstone said the initiative had been such a success that both Jonathan and Andrew would now formally join the team to support the group’s ambitious growth plans.

Before launching Needham Financial Powered by Cornerstone Finance Group Jonathan had worked in financial services for almost 30 years, including for a building society and running financial teams within corporate estate agencies and a major mortgage network, whilst

Andrew’s career had included a high street bank and mortgage network.

Jonathan said:

“Needham Financial has never just been a name. It’s been a movement – a community of advisers who wanted something different: the security of a network, with the freedom and energy to build their own business. “By stepping fully into Cornerstone, nothing changes in who we are or how we work with advisers. You’ll still deal with the same people, the same culture, the same straight-talking approach. What changes is the stage we’re on – bigger reach, more resources, more opportunities to grow.”

Working with Cornerstone opened up key opportunities for mortgage and protection brokers including access to cutting-edge technology as well as ongoing training and support to build sustainable value in their businesses, Jonathan added.

Haydn Thomas, CEO of Cornerstone Finance Group, said: