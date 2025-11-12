Cornerstone Finance Group Named One of Wales’ Fastest-Growing Firms

Cardiff-headquartered Cornerstone Finance Group has been recognised as one of the 50 fastest-growing businesses in Wales by the UK Fast Growth Index 2025, which identifies and celebrates the most rapidly expanding firms across the UK.

This achievement highlights Cornerstone’s exceptional growth, innovation, and contribution to the Welsh and wider UK financial services sector, the firm said.

Whilst fast-growth firms represent only a small fraction of all businesses, they make an outsized contribution to job creation, innovation and economic prosperity. The companies listed in the Index are recognised not only for their performance, but also for their ability to create opportunities and shape the future of their industries.

All firms named will also go forward to the UK Fast Growth Awards 2025, taking place in London on 26 November, where the overall winners will be celebrated as the fastest-growing businesses across the UK’s regions and sectors.

Haydn Thomas, CEO of Cornerstone Finance Group, said:

“Being recognised as one of Wales’s fastest-growing firms is a fantastic achievement and a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team and advisor network. “Over the past few years, we’ve built strong foundations as a proud Welsh financial services firm with a national outlook. Our growth has been driven by our commitment to supporting advisors, strengthening partnerships and delivering outstanding service for clients. “We’ve seen significant expansion across our network, commercial and capital divisions, and we’ll continue investing in people, technology and partnerships to ensure we remain at the forefront of our industry.”

In 2024, Cornerstone Finance Group achieved turnover of £7.16 million, up from £4.59 million in 2023, while growing its advisor network from 185 to more than 250 members within the first half of 2025. The Group continues to expand across the UK, with new partnerships and initiatives that reflect its ambition to become the most trusted network in the mortgage and protection advisory market.

Professor Dylan Jones-Evans OBE, Founder of the UK Fast Growth Index, said:

“The UK Fast Growth Index demonstrates how a small number of fast-growing firms such as Cornerstone Finance Group can make a substantial contribution to the UK’s economic landscape, providing real examples of how innovation, enterprise and sheer hard work can make a real difference.”