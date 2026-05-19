Cornerstone Finance Group Hails ‘Standout Year’ as Turnover Climbs to £12.7m

Cornerstone Finance Group has announced another year of strong growth and continued expansion in its services across the UK.

In 2025 the Group's turnover reached £12.712 million, up from £7.161 million the previous year.

The Cardiff-headquartered Group was also recognised as one of the 50 fastest-growing businesses in Wales by the UK Fast Growth Index 2025, which identifies and celebrates the most rapidly expanding firms across the UK.

Mortgage lending across the year was up 104% to £1.75 billion, while more than 3,750 clients were protected – an increase of 66%.

Commercial lending to SMEs rose 22% to £90 million, and the Cornerstone Commercial Network expanded to 18 registered individuals.

The firm has also continued to grow its team, with 13 new staff recruited in Cardiff and two in Sheffield.

The Cornerstone Network set a goal to increase its number of mortgage and protection advisers to 250 in 2025 and exceeded this by reaching 286 – an increase of 59%.

2025 also saw the Group launch its own podcast series designed to address key challenges and opportunities in the mortgage and protection market.

Haydn Thomas, CEO of Cornerstone Finance Group, said: