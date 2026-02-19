Cornerstone Finance Group Expands with Major New Office Opening and Key Appointment

Cornerstone Finance Group is expanding into the North of England with the opening of a new office in Sheffield.

The office will be the base for its Training & Capability function as well as for key colleagues from the business development team.

The Cardiff-headquartered group was recognised as one of the 50 fastest-growing businesses in Wales by the UK Fast Growth Index 2025, which identifies and celebrates the most rapidly expanding firms across the UK.

The Sheffield office will play a central role in the Group’s future, sitting alongside Cardiff as a key base for the business and with room for further expansion and development.

Cornerstone has also appointed Gareth Hope to the newly-created role of Training & Capability Manager.

His focus will be on adviser development across the Cornerstone Network, with particular emphasis on competence, technical standards and ongoing professional development.

Gareth will work closely with both new and established advisers in the Cornerstone Network to help them build high-quality, sustainable mortgage and protection advice businesses, while ensuring standards are maintained around regulation and Consumer Duty.

Business Development Director Jonathan Needham will also be based at the new Sheffield office, alongside Business Development Manager Andrew Needham.

Jonathan said:

“There’s a real sense of pride in leading this office and building something meaningful in the region. For us, this move is about long-term commitment – investing in people locally, supporting advisers across the North, and ensuring Sheffield is just as important to Cornerstone’s future as our Cardiff headquarters. “The opening of our Sheffield office and Gareth’s appointment form part of a wider growth strategy that’s focused on doing things properly. This is about creating capability and long-term partnerships, and building a business that’s set up for the long term.”

Haydn Thomas, CEO of Cornerstone Finance Group, said: