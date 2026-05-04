Cornerstone Finance Group Appoints People and Operations Manager

Cornerstone Finance Group has appointed Becky Miller as People and Operations Manager.

Becky joins the Cardiff‑headquartered group from Swansea Council, bringing a strong background in human resources and organisational development, along with experience in project delivery, training and operational support.

In her new role, Becky will lead on recruitment, staff development and wellbeing across the Group, as well as overseeing day‑to‑day operational activity as the business continues to grow.

The appointment reflects Cornerstone Finance Group’s continued investment in its people and operations, with a focus on building high‑performing teams and ensuring colleagues are supported as the business expands.

Becky said:

“I’m really excited to be joining Cornerstone at a time of continued growth. The Group has a strong people‑first culture, and I’m looking forward to supporting colleagues across the business as it continues to develop.”

Haydn Thomas, CEO of Cornerstone Finance Group, said:

“This is a hugely important role for the Group. Becky’s focus on people, wellbeing and operational excellence will ensure we continue to support our colleagues effectively as we grow. We are ambitious for our teams across the business and are committed to helping everyone achieve their goals.”

Cornerstone Finance Group provides specialist expertise across a range of lending and advisory services.