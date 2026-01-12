Cornerstone Commercial Finance Welcomes New Commercial Manager

Cornerstone Commercial Finance has appointed Simone Christina Rosenstand as Commercial Manager.

The Cardiff-headquartered firm said the appointment further strengthened its commercial finance proposition with a highly experienced and client-focused adviser.

Simone joins Cornerstone with specialist expertise spanning bridging finance, development funding, buy-to-let and HMO lending, commercial mortgages, as well as asset and invoice finance.

The firm said her career path was “distinctly unconventional”. Simone spent ten years as a science teacher before transitioning into financial services, where she later progressed into Business Development and Operations Manager roles at a boutique finance brokerage.

Cornerstone added that this unique background had shaped Simone’s “standout capability” – taking complex numbers, layered funding structures and often chaotic deal scenarios and transforming them into clear, confident decisions for clients.

It added that she is widely recognised for her transparency, meticulous breakdowns of fees and options and her ability to maintain calm and clarity even in the most challenging transactions.

Simone said:

“I’m so very excited to join my new home, Cornerstone – a network that truly values integrity, transparency and supporting brokers to deliver the best outcomes for clients. With Cornerstone’s exceptional backend support, I’m looking forward to bringing clarity to complex finance structures and helping clients feel genuinely supported at every stage of their journey.”

She added that her overarching goal is to make finance feel more human, accessible and far less intimidating, empowering clients to make well-informed decisions that support long-term success.

Kevin Morgan, Managing Director of Cornerstone Commercial Finance, said:

“Simone approaches every case with equal parts structure, empathy and humour. “At Cornerstone we are rooted in a relationship-model approach which equally benefits brokers and clients. Simone is an excellent fit as she has a strong track record in supporting clients through high-pressure and time-sensitive situations with confidence and care. “As a Danish national, she also brings valuable experience in supporting overseas and foreign investors, helping them navigate the UK finance landscape with clarity and ease.”

Alongside her brokering work, Simone is an active member of BNI in London as well as wider professional networks. She is also passionate about financial education, producing both video and written content designed to help property investors and business owners navigate funding decisions with greater clarity and confidence.