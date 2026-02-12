Cornerstone Commercial Finance Appoints Senior Commercial Manager

Cornerstone Commercial Finance has appointed Richard Sheard as a Senior Commercial Manager and Registered Individual (RI).

After retiring from NatWest at the end of December 2025, Richard launched UK Property Funding Solutions Ltd, operating as a self-employed Real Estate Broker. He now partners exclusively with Cardiff-headquartered Cornerstone Finance Group, leveraging access to more than 200 market-leading lenders.

Richard spent more than 41 years at the high street bank, with the last 25 years dedicated to relationship banking in the property sector. For the final eight years Richard served as Portfolio Director, Real Estate Finance, where he assessed and structured complex funding proposals, typically up to £30 million debt quantum.

He also brings hands-on sector insight from running his own small property development business and managing a portfolio of residential investment properties. This operational experience allows him to relate directly to the challenges faced by developers, landlords, and contractors, Cornerstone said.

Richard said:

“Partnering with Cornerstone gives me an opportunity to expand my network even further, which I am looking forward to doing alongside reconnecting with clients, advisers, and professional contacts I have worked with over the past two decades.”

Kevin Morgan, Managing Director of Cornerstone Commercial Finance, said: