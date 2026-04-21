Cornerstone Commercial Finance Appoints Head of Corporate Finance

Cornerstone Commercial Finance has appointed Rhys Williams as Head of Corporate Finance.

Rhys joins after a career with NatWest spanning almost 40 years, which saw him working firstly in retail banking and then across Corporate and Commercial Banking predominantly as a Relationship Director with roles in credit, invoice finance and debt recovery.

His most recent role with the high street bank was leading its West Wales Commercial Banking team.

Rhys is a non-executive director with Business in Focus and a director with the South Wales Football Association, where he is currently Deputy President. He has also recently taken an advisory role with Chambers Wales.

He said:

“I am passionate about developing the economic strength of Wales, and through my voluntary roles as well as my career I’m proud to be able to play a part in this. “Spending time with customers, building relationships with them and having the opportunity to see their resilience and entrepreneurial spirit is so rewarding. “Joining Cornerstone Commercial Finance is an exciting opportunity to be able to continue to support businesses to achieve their ambitions.”

Kevin Morgan, Managing Director of Cornerstone Commercial Finance, said:

“Rhys brings a wealth of experience from decades spent working in commercial and corporate finance, as well as invaluable insights into the business landscape from his roles with business support organisations. “He is a first-class team leader and his relationship-led approach to customer service makes him an ideal fit for Cornerstone Commercial Finance. We look forward to seeing our team of specialists go from strength to strength in their offering to our corporate clients with Rhys on board.”

Cornerstone Commercial Finance is part of the Cardiff-headquartered Cornerstone Finance Group. The Group was recognised as one of the 50 fastest-growing businesses in Wales by the UK Fast Growth Index 2025, which identifies and celebrates the most rapidly expanding firms across the UK.