Copper Consultancy Appointed to Support Gwynt Glas Offshore Wind Farm

Copper Consultancy has been appointed to deliver strategic communications and community engagement support for Gwynt Glas, a major floating offshore wind project proposed in the Celtic Sea.

Gwynt Glas is expected to contribute up to 1.5GW of clean energy to the Celtic Sea’s first development round of 4.5GW. The project will support the transition to a low‑carbon energy system while creating long-term economic opportunities for communities across Wales and the South West.

As the project progresses through the early stages of development, effective engagement with local communities, coastal stakeholders, and the wider supply chain will play a vital role in shaping its future.

Floating offshore wind in the Celtic Sea has the potential to deliver significant clean energy while driving investment, jobs and skills. Gwynt Glas represents an important opportunity to contribute to those ambitions, ensuring communities are informed, involved, and able to benefit from the transition.

The appointment builds on Copper’s extensive experience, having supported more than 70 DCO schemes which includes significant offshore wind projects across the UK, such as Buchan Offshore Wind and major bilingual projects in Wales like Connah’s Quay Low Carbon Power.

Lisa Childs, Head of Wales at Copper Consultancy, said:

“We are delighted to be supporting Gwynt Glas at this pivotal stage for the project. The Celtic Sea represents a transformational opportunity for Wales, and we are committed to helping the project team build open, trusted conversations with communities and stakeholders at the heart of the transition to net zero. Gwynt Glas represents a generation-defining economic opportunity for Wales, in addition to supporting the UK’s strategic energy security.”

The announcement marks two years since Copper opened its office in Cardiff, which is now home to 10 bilingual experts. Copper’s work in Wales has seen it support a number of renewable and infrastructure organisations with their stakeholder and communications needs in the country – including Green GEN Cymru, Bute Energy, ABP, NextEnergy Capital, Lightsource bp, Uniper UK, Heidelberg Materials UK and Celtic Sea Power.

Mark Hazelton, Gwynt Glas Project Director, said: