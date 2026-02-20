COPA Appointed as Preferred Apprenticeship Partner for Places Leisure

COPA, based in North Wales, has announced a new strategic partnership with Places Leisure, having been appointed as a preferred apprenticeship delivery partner to support workforce development across its national active leisure provision.

Following a successful six-month collaboration, COPA and Places Leisure have worked closely to support displaced learners and strengthen delivery models aligned to operational need. COPA said that formalising this strategic relationship would now support skills development across 109 leisure centres nationwide.

The partnership will focus on developing capability and progression across fitness, wellbeing, health, and energy apprenticeship pathways, ensuring programmes are industry-relevant, operationally aligned, and responsive to the evolving needs of the leisure sector.

COPA brings extensive experience in delivering high-quality active leisure and fitness apprenticeships across England and Wales, with a strong emphasis on learner outcomes, employer partnership, and long-term career progression. As a preferred partner, COPA will support Places Leisure to build sustainable talent pipelines, develop internal capability, and invest in its people.

Gareth James, Managing Director, COPA, said:

“We’re delighted to formalise our partnership with Places Leisure following a strong six-month collaboration. This strategic relationship allows us to support displaced learners while building the skills and capability needed across fitness, wellbeing, health, and energy apprenticeships. Together, we’re focused on creating high-quality, sustainable career pathways that genuinely meet the needs of the sector.”

Tom Arey, Managing Director, PFP Thrive, said:

“Developing our people is central to the success of Places Leisure. Working with COPA as a preferred apprenticeship partner enables us to strengthen skills across our 109 leisure centres, support progression from within, and ensure our workforce is equipped for the future of active leisure, wellbeing, and sustainable operations.”

George Greaves, Director, Greaves Education, said: