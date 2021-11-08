How Wales is Leading the Way in Clean Energy Transition

A number of Welsh initiatives aiming to transition to clean energy were highlighted in the first of four COP26 Regional Roadshows last week.

The ‘Energy Transition’ event, hosted at M-Sparc on Anglesey, brought together Lesley Griffiths MS – the Minister for Rural Affairs and North Wales, and Trefnydd – and several experts in clean energy transition to discuss Wales’ existing initiatives, and the opportunities and challenges of developing future low-carbon projects.

Speakers also discussed the need for a “multi-vector grid”, where different forms of renewable energy – such as hydrogen and marine energy – complement each other. One of the projects outlined was HyNet, an innovative low carbon and hydrogen energy plan with the potential to reduce CO₂ emissions by 10 million tonnes every year by 2030, as well as the work of Menter Môn – a not for profit company supporting tidal energy power initiatives such as the Holyhead Deep.

As well as innovations in science and tech, the roadshows also looked at the work of communities across the country that are leading the way in energy transition, while also tackling issues such as energy poverty, active travel as well as behavioural change and innovative community hubs. One such group is DEG, an award-winning social enterprise supporting community-led action across northwest Wales.

Wales has strong, resilient and determined communities that have allowed it to punch well above its weight in industry– and the Energy Transition roadshow brought a number of these innovative plans to the fore.

To find out more or sign up to the COP Cymru virtual regional roadshows or any of the Wales Climate Week events, visit the COP Cymru event platform.