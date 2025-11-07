Cooke & Arkwright Appointed to Manage Prominent Newport Riverside Development

Cooke & Arkwright has been instructed to manage a significant residential development on the banks of the River Usk in Newport.

Comprising 87 properties across four buildings – Cambria House, Britannia House, Devonia House, and Westonia House – the instruction comes from City Vizion Management Company Limited (CVML).

The development, which sits within walking distance of Newport City Centre and Rodney Parade, home to Newport County Football Club and the Dragons Rugby Club, is a mix of owner-occupied and rental residential apartments.

Martyn Hill, Director at CVML, said:

“Our mission is to ensure the site remains clean, tidy, well-managed, and well-maintained, while upholding a strong reputation. We also strive to keep service charges at a reasonable level, maintain adequate reserve funds for the development, and ensure that all contractual arrangements are fair and transparent for everyone involved. “We have a unique style where communication and organisation are a priority, having a management company that understand our ways and believe in our mission is a must. Cooke & Arkwright understand and support this mission and provide a bespoke professional service that meets the needs of the directors and the leaseholders. We are confident that this is the start of a long relationship.”

Giancarlo Arrighi, Property Manager at Cooke & Arkwright, said:

“We’re delighted to be working with City Vizion Management Company Ltd on this well-located and vibrant development. Our focus will be on delivering a high standard of management and ensuring the site continues to be a great place to live.”

Cooke & Arkwright will oversee the site's operational integrity, ensuring it remains safe, secure, and well-presented, while managing financial responsibilities including budget preparation, service charge administration, and lease compliance.