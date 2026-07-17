Cooke & Arkwright Advises on £8.6m of Property Transactions During Strong First Half of 2026

Cooke & Arkwright has completed a series of landmark office and industrial transactions across South Wales during the first half of 2026, advising on deals worth more than £8.6 million and facilitating the transfer of more than 340,000 sq ft of commercial accommodation.

The firm's deal activity comes against a backdrop of resilient market conditions across both the industrial and office sectors.

According to Industrial Agents Society (IAS) figures, more than 1.2 million sq ft of industrial and logistics space was transacted across South Wales during the first half of 2026.

Of this, 531,730 sq ft was recorded during the second quarter, following a strong start to the year which saw 677,154 sq ft transacted during the first quarter. While take-up moderated during the second quarter, market activity remained healthy with 74 completed transactions and 25.34 acres of land transacted, compared with 16.6 acres during the first quarter.

Among Cooke & Arkwright's most significant transactions was the sale of the former RPC Containers facility at Llantrisant Business Park to Purolite Ltd in May. The acquisition saw the company secure a 99,547 sq ft manufacturing and industrial facility to expand their presence on the park.

The firm also completed the sale of Unit 1, Hirwaun Industrial Estate to the Welsh Government in March. The 97,372 sq ft facility represented one of the largest industrial transactions completed in Wales during the year.

Further industrial transactions completed during the first half of the year included the sale of Unit B, Abercanaid Industrial Estate, comprising 39,537 sq ft, and the disposal of development land at Parc Eirin, Tonyrefail to Stone Supplies. Cooke & Arkwright also acted on a number of lettings across the region, including Unit F at Llantrisant Business Park for new padel operator Unbound.

Meanwhile, Cardiff's office market saw activity increase significantly during the second quarter. Following take-up of 49,647 sq ft during the first quarter of the year, a dramatic increase of 256,560 sq ft was transacted during the second quarter, with Cardiff city centre accounting for 189,534 sq ft of activity. Significantly, within this, Cardiff & the Vale College secured St William House at 145,000 sq ft for educational use. Out-of-town locations contributed 55,881 sq ft, while Cardiff Bay recorded 11,145 sq ft of take-up.

Cooke & Arkwright played a leading role in Cardiff's office market during the second quarter, including advising on the largest office transactions recorded during the period. The firm completed the sale of Unit 5, St Mellons Business Park, a 22,500 sq ft property, and also acted for Liberata UK Ltd in its acquisition of 17,110 sq ft at Building 1, Eastern Business Park as well as for the Welsh Pension Partnership (WPP) to acquire an office at One Central Square.

Ben Bolton, Director at Cooke & Arkwright, said,