Conwy Signs the Twf Charter to Support Welsh in the Workplace

Conwy County Borough Council has signed the TUC Cymru Twf Charter – The Welsh Language at Work Charter.

The Twf Charter demonstrates the council's commitment to working closely with trade unions, their members and all employees to provide an inclusive bilingual workplace and encourage growth in the use of Welsh language across its workforce.

The Charter was signed at a special event in the Council Chamber by the Council Leader and Chief Executive in the company of representatives from the TUC, Unison, GMB and Unite unions.

The Charter provides a practical framework to help create inclusive bilingual workplaces where everyone is treated fairly and has the opportunity to use and develop their Welsh language skills.

Built around four key principles – growth and Welsh language rights, inclusion and linguistic justice, leadership and accountability, and continuous learning and confidence building – the Charter supports employees to use Welsh in their day-to-day work and encourages organisations to create environments where the language can thrive.

Cllr Julie Fallon, Leader of Conwy County Borough Council, said:

“I'm delighted to sign the Twf Charter on behalf of Conwy County Borough Council. Being an inclusive bilingual workplace contributes towards our Corporate Goals, because Cymraeg is part of who we are and everything that we do. It's our language and belongs to us all. It is part of our history, our heritage, and our culture. “As an inclusive bilingual workplace, we want our employees to feel welcomed, valued and supported to use Welsh, whether they are fluent speakers, learners or developing their skills. The Charter promotes awareness of Welsh language rights, helps ensure employees understand the support available to them, and encourages fair and equal opportunities to use, learn and develop Welsh in the workplace.”

Dr Mandy James, TUC Cymru Bilingual Communications Officer, said:

“Congratulations to Conwy County Borough Council, Unison Conwy, GMB and Unite on making the commitment to ‘TUC Cymru Twf – The Welsh Language at Work Charter' and its four core principles, and to working in social partnership to create an inclusive bilingual workplace and growth in the use of Cymraeg at work. “Trade unions have a key role in delivering on linguistic justice for workers in Wales, and in the provision of fair and equitable conditions and opportunities for all workers to use and learn Welsh at work. They promote and safeguard workers' Welsh language rights at work as a matter of fairness, equality and equity. “Unions also support members and workers to identify, organise and secure more opportunities for everyone to increasingly use Welsh at work, and develop their Welsh language skills. Using the Welsh language is a valuable and practical skill. The Welsh language is also a treasure we can all celebrate and be proud of – at work and in our lives.”

Alyn Thomas, GMB Union, said: