Conwy Manufacturer Safeguards 40 Jobs Through ERF

The Welsh Government’s unique Economic Resilience Fund (ERF) is providing vital support to a global technology business based in Conwy.

Robertson Geologging Limited, headquartered in Deganwy, has received £51,000 from the ERF which is helping safeguard 40 jobs at the company and protect it from the severe impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

The ERF, which is part of the Welsh Government’s £1.7bn support package for businesses, is providing thousands of companies across Wales with significant financial support and complements the help provided by the UK Government. To date, more than 12,500 businesses have received financial support worth more than £280m and the fund is known to have helped protect more than 75,000 Welsh jobs.

Robertson Geologging, which manufactures and exports geophysical logging products and services for environmental, geotechnical, engineering geology, mining, coal, and oil and gas industries world-wide, has used the support to continue operating through the pandemic.

Simon Garantini, MD at Robertson Geologging Limited, said:

“We are grateful for the support provided by the Welsh Government’s Economic Resilience Fund which provided much needed funding during the temporary freeze on nearly all business activity from the pandemic. “The funds have been used to cover our fixed costs and the increased costs of operating due to coronavirus. This has helped enable the company to move its focus from crisis management to our core business activities of manufacturing and exporting our products and services throughout the world. “This, in turn, has protected the jobs of our 40 employees, helping us maintain full employment throughout the crisis.”

Minister for Economy and North Wales, Ken Skates said: