Conwy Employment Hub Wins National Silver Award for Excellence in Employability Sector

Conwy Employment Hub has been awarded the prestigious Silver IEP Professional Excellence Award by the Institute of Employability Professionals (IEP).

The award is in recognition of its outstanding commitment to professional development, continuous learning, and excellence within the employability sector.

Conwy Employment Hub delivers a range of employability and skills programmes to support Conwy residents in upskilling and gaining meaningful, sustainable employment. In 2024–2025, 345 residents joined the Welsh Government’s Communities for Work Plus (CfW+) programme, with 174 supported into employment, 260 gaining new skills, and 182 young people benefiting from its dedicated Young People’s Employability Project.

With a team of mentors offering personalised 1-2-1 support, the Hub promotes a strong culture of ongoing improvement. The Silver Award acknowledges its commitment to its staff, who regularly engage with professional development opportunities, undertake qualifications, and participate in national employability events and networks.

The Hub is funded by the Welsh Government but hosted by Conwy County Borough Council.

Dr Lowri Brown, Head of Education Services at Conwy County Borough Council, said:

“This award is fantastic recognition of the commitment our team shows every day – not only to the people we support across Conwy, but to their own continuous professional development. We are proud to see our mentors investing in their own growth so they can provide the highest quality support to our community.”

Scott Parkin FIEP, Group CEO at the IEP said:

“The Silver IEP Professional Excellence Award recognises organisations that champion a culture of learning, development and excellence in the employability sector. Conwy Employment Hub has demonstrated clear commitment to empowering its staff and, in turn, the people it supports across the community.”

Conwy Employment Hub delivers the Welsh Government’s Communities for Work Plus (CfW+) employability programme and has secured additional funding streams to ensure it can support all Conwy residents aged 16+ to find meaningful and sustainable employment.