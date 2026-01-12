Conwy Council Invites Views on New Deposit Replacement Local Development Plan

Conwy County Borough Council has published its Deposit Replacement Local Development Plan (RLDP) and is inviting residents, businesses, and stakeholders to share their views.

The RLDP is a key planning document that sets out where new homes, employment sites, and green spaces will be located across Conwy County, excluding the Eryri National Park area. It will guide development in the plan area up to 2033, replacing the current Local Development Plan.

How to get involved:

Online: Visit here to read the plan and submit your comments.

In person: Hard copies are available at local libraries.

Drop-In Sessions: Meet the team and ask questions at one of the following sessions:

Fri 30 Jan: Old Colwyn Methodist Church, 10am-7pm.

Wed 4 Feb: Abergele Library, 1:30pm-7pm.

Mon 9 Feb: Llanrhos Old School Hall, 3pm-7pm.

Wed 11 Feb: Llanrhos Old School Hall, 10am-2pm.

Wed 18 Feb: Glasdir Llanrwst, 10am-7pm.

Wed 25 Feb: Llanfairfechan Town Hall, 10am-7pm.

Cllr Chris Cater, Cabinet Member for Finance and Strategic Planning, said:

“I presented the RLDP Deposit Plan to Full Council last July and this statutory, fully bilingual consultation is now the next crucial stage in the process of adoption. We have extended the set period by two weeks. Our focus is on a positive approach to community engagement including the specific targeting of protected groups. The primary objective of the RLDP is that it contributes to the delivery of sustainable development and improves the social, economic, environmental and cultural wellbeing of Conwy. It will substantially shape our communities in the years ahead, so I urge everyone to take this opportunity to get involved.”

The closing date for comments is 8 March 2026.

The findings of the consultation will be reviewed and presented through the Council’s democratic process in the spring.

Councillors will be asked to endorse the Deposit Replacement Local Development Plan. It will then be submitted to Welsh Government – Planning and Environment Decisions Wales (PEDW) for independent examination.