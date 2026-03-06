Conwy Celebrates New Tourist Guides and Tourism Ambassadors

Conwy County Borough Council has celebrated a fresh boost to the region’s tourism offer, welcoming 12 newly qualified Llandudno Tourist Guides and 25 Verified Conwy Tourism Business Ambassadors at an event in Llandudno.

Hosted at the St George’s Hotel, the Tourism Excellence Event brought together local partners, businesses, and newly trained professionals – all united by one goal: making Conwy County an unforgettable place to visit.

Thanks to support from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, the Council’s Tourism and Regeneration Team part‑funded the Llandudno White Badge Tourist Guide Course, delivered by the Wales Official Tourist Guides Association (WOTGA).

Over 12 weeks, participants explored Llandudno’s heritage, honed their guiding skills, and completed both written and practical assessments. Twelve new tourist guides have now received their official certificates from Lord Mostyn.

The Shared Prosperity Fund also helped strengthen the Verified Conwy Tourism Business Ambassador Scheme, a programme recognising businesses that embed the Conwy Tourism Ambassador Scheme into their staff inductions. This ensures that front‑line teams have the knowledge and confidence to give visitors a warm and informed welcome.

Twenty‑five businesses have now achieved Verified status, with many joining the event to accept their certificates from Cllr Sharon Doleman, Conwy’s Cabinet Member for Sustainable Economy and Communications.

Cllr Doleman said: