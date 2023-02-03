Conveyancing Foundation Announces Exciting Plans for 2023

The Conveyancing Foundation is a zero-profit registered charity whose purpose is to enhance the lives of those in the conveyancing industry and to support charity fundraising initiatives.

The Foundation has announced exciting plans for 2023 in continuing its revolutionary work with the “Be Kind We Care” initiative and in supporting existing and new partner charities through its new and innovative Charity Grant scheme. The Charity scheme will award up to £2000 to individuals or organisations from within the property industry who are fundraising for their chosen charities.

Having already raised hundreds of thousands of pounds for charity since its inception in 2010, the Foundation will reach the £1million charity fundraising milestone later this year.

Plans for 2023 include research into wellbeing and best practice through major industry wide surveys, followed by round-the-table expert webinars to dissect the survey findings and to develop blueprints for what constitutes industry best practice.

‘Be Kind We Care’ worked in partnership with LawCare, Agents Together and the Mindstep Foundation charities and has already run a series of powerful webinars and developed the complimentary Conveyancing Foundation Wellbeing Resource HUB.

This year’s BKWC plans will delve deeper into the wellbeing issues, challenges and resulting best practice that we face as an industry.

We are delighted to welcome David Opie, Managing Director of Today’s Media, as our first Charity Ambassador. As a long-standing supporter of the Conveyancing Foundation, David brings a wealth of experience to a role that focusses on raising the profile of the charity.

David expressed his enthusiasm by saying:

“The work the Conveyancing Foundation does in keeping mental health and well-being at the forefront of the industry is so important… Law is not a traditionally forgiving place to work but with strategies like Be Kind We Care in place, and by providing practical coping methodologies, we can create a better working environment for all those involved in the property industry. “It is for these reasons, and so many more, that I am proud to be an Ambassador for The Conveyancing Foundation and look forward to promoting they do.” “

We are also delighted to announce the appointment of new Trustees – Jess Smith, Operations Director at Convey Law and Laura Burkinshaw, Deputy Chair of the SLC and Head of Legal Practice at Convey Law, who will champion the aims of the Foundation and support our continued good governance.

Jess Smith commented:

“Joining the Conveyancing Foundation as a Trustee is a wonderful opportunity to support the charity’s aims for 2023 and beyond as well as maximising our opportunities to support more wonderful causes. With hundreds of thousands of pounds already achieved for worthy causes to date, I am incredibly proud to further support the Conveyancing Foundation and continue the positive impact of the Be Kind We Care initiative.”

Laura Burkinshaw commented:

“The Conveyancing Foundation has become renowned within the property industry for introducing simple schemes that have far reaching impacts, such as the Charity Lotto. “This is an exciting time to join the Board of Trustees as we look forward to delivering new programmes that will support the wellbeing of those in the industry whilst we also grow our fundraising for other wonderful charities.” Conveyancing Foundation is a zero-profit

Conveyancing Foundation Chairman Lloyd Davies commented:

“We have been working hard on ways to develop and grow the Foundation into a body which represents, supports and champions key issues within the industry. Our endeavour is to enhance the lives of those in the property industry and to promote and assist with charity fundraising to help those that need our support. “We believe the best way of doing this is to work with likeminded experts and key stakeholders, such as Jess Smith, Laura Burkinshaw and David Opie, from within the industry who will help us as Trustees and Ambassadors and to encourage other companies and businesses to come on board as Foundation Partners to support us in our work. “Together we can continue to make a massive difference within our industry. I am very proud and humbled by the charity fundraising that we have achieved so far and by widening our support base, we can achieve even more. “We will continue to discover and promote wellbeing best practice within our industry. I am very excited by what 2023 will bring for the Conveyancing Foundation and our supporters and I would urge those reading this to please come forward and get involved. We very much look forward to working with you.”

For information and queries about how to become a Conveyancing Foundation Partner: please contact [email protected]