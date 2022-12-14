Conveyancing Expertise Bolstered by New Head of Team

HCR welcomes new Partner and Head of Residential Property, Lisa Gibbs, who joins the firm’s Cardiff office. Lisa brings nearly 30 years’ experience as a conveyancing lawyer.

From the boom of the 2000s and the credit crunch of ’08 to the pandemic stamp duty holidays, Lisa has practiced through some of the most prominent moments in conveyancing. Her extensive work acting for a range of clients, from first-time buyers to local authorities and CEOs purchasing high-net-worth properties, will benefit new and existing clients within the Welsh borders and across the UK.

Speaking about her arrival, Lisa said:

“I’m delighted to have joined HCR to lead the firm’s conveyancing offering and also to capture work across South Wales. Conveyancing draws on cross-sector expertise and we can also support other teams like family, which is what makes this new chapter so exciting – not a lot of firms have the cross-sector expertise that HCR has.”

Philip Parkinson, Head of Real Estate, added:

“We’re thrilled to have Lisa join us to head our Residential Property team. The depth and range of her experience built over the past 30 years will be invaluable to both clients and the team’s existing specialisms.”

