Conveyancing Association Provides Guidance on ‘Local Lockdown’ House Moves

The Conveyancing Association (CA), the leading trade body for the conveyancing industry, has provided member firms and affiliates with guidance on how to proceed with housing transactions within ‘local lockdown’ areas.

Leicester is the first area in the country to be subject to such a lockdown and the CA has been working with the Government, MHCLG and other industry bodies to provide details on how property chains can proceed there, and in any future areas subject to a localised lockdown due to spikes in COVID-19.

As part of its work with the Home Buying & Selling Group (HBSG), the CA is in agreement that house moves can proceed but is urging members/affiliates to keep a watching brief on Government information and local lockdown web pages such as: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/leicestershire-coronavirus-lockdown-areas-and-changes

The guidance suggests that, unless otherwise stated or legislated by Government or Public Health Guidance, property market stakeholders can continue to process transactions and move people within ‘local lockdown’ areas, as long as they are ensuring all recommended protections are employed, and that home movers are aware of their responsibilities in terms of protecting others.

The CA has stressed to its members and affiliates that it is up to individual companies as to whether they continue to operate and have contact with others in the course of the work they carry out, in those areas/regions impacted.

Beth Rudolf, Director of Delivery at the Conveyancing Association, said:

“The industry has come together quickly in order to provide feedback to Government on the situation in ‘local lockdown’ areas, and I’m pleased to say that we believe it is possible to proceed with transactions and moves within those locales, as long as firms continue to follow all the guidance and ensure the necessary protections are in place. “We must stress though that this could change as soon as Government produces the new legislation for localised lockdown and everyone should keep themselves up to date on developments. “Unfortunately, we anticipate that Leicester is unlikely to be the only area impacted in the future, but it does mean that, should other local lockdowns be introduced, the property industry is in a place to keep chains moving and to ensure our clients can go ahead with their moves as safely as possible and do all they can to avoid spreading the virus. “We will continue to keep on top of future developments and continue to provide guidance should the situation require it.”

