Control Techniques Dynamics Joins Nidec Drives in Strategic Expansion

Nidec Drives has announced the full integration of Control Techniques Dynamics (CTD) into its operations, consolidating the company’s servo drive and motor solutions under a single organisational structure.

Founded in 1962, Control Techniques Dynamics is a pioneer in the design and manufacture of high-performance servo motors. With a legacy rooted in innovation, Control Techniques Dynamics was one of the first companies in the world to specialise exclusively in brushless servo motor technology. Over the decades, Control Techniques Dynamics has built a reputation for engineering excellence, delivering precision motion solutions to industries ranging from robotics and automation to aerospace and medical devices.

“Integrating Control Techniques Dynamics into Nidec Drives marks an exciting milestone,” said Randy Guzman, Global Vice President of Product Management and Marketing and Commercial Leader of this project. “By combining Control Techniques Dynamics’s proven innovation in our Servo Drive technology with our global reach and support network, we’re delivering even greater value, service, reliability and performance to customers worldwide.”

This integration is designed to realign strategic goals, enhance collaboration, and streamline operations across both organisations. By enabling cross-functional teams in sales, product management, engineering, operations, and supply chain to collaborate more closely, the initiative aims to redefine the servo drive and motor product portfolio, improve efficiency, and reduce costs.

This move is expected to result in a more compelling and competitive servo solution offering, positioning Nidec Drives for strong future growth. Work is already underway on joint product and sales initiatives, so expect more news in the coming months as they expand their servo offering with innovative solutions to complex motion applications.

Anthony Pickering, President of Nidec Motion Platform, emphasized the importance of this transition:

“Integrating Control Techniques Dynamics within Nidec Drives allows us to serve our customers better than ever. By driving this collaboration and growth – we can offer better value servo solutions and support, as part of our ongoing strategic initiative as one Nidec.”

This announcement follows the successful integration of KB Electronics into the Nidec Drives family, further strengthening the company’s ability to deliver unified, high-performance solutions to global markets.