Contractors Appointed for Ruthin Projects

Denbighshire County Council has successfully appointed a contractor for impending public realm improvement works to Ruthin town.
In 2023, the UK Government confirmed their intention to provide £10.95 million of grant funding for 10 capital projects aimed at protecting Ruthin’s heritage, wellbeing, and rural communities.
This funding has been awarded exclusively for successful projects included in Clwyd West and cannot be directed to other projects.
Undertaken by OBR Construction, the proposed works to St Peter’s Square and Cae Ddol will look to widen the scope for hosting events, revitalise historical buildings and landmarks to support local identity, and promote pride of place by boosting the image of the town.
The St. Peter’s Square public realm improvement works are scheduled to start on site from mid-March 2026, and will be carried out through a phased approach, with the project temporarily paused in July to allow Gwŷl Rhuthun to take place safely and without disruption.
All construction activity will stop for the duration of the festival, and the site will be secured throughout this period. Once the festival concludes, construction works will resume as planned.
Work at Cae Ddol to introduce an active travel route and pump track will begin at a later date once the rugby season finishes in April, minimising disruption to regular users of the grounds.
As a part of the agreement, OBR Construction will provide a business liaison officer to support businesses with any porterage services required during the project.
Councillor Jason McLellan, Leader and Lead Member for Economic Growth & Tackling Deprivation, said:
“Whilst this project is an exciting development to Ruthin that will look to revitalise the square and Cae Ddol, we are aware that residents and business owners will be affected whilst the work is carried out.
“Throughout both projects, OBR Construction and the council will work closely with the community, providing regular updates on progress and notify of any temporary impacts. Advance notices will be issued to ensure residents, businesses, and visitors are aware of temporary changes to access and traffic management during the construction phase.
“As we prepare for upcoming works in the area, we are asking all businesses and residents that have not completed an Access Needs Survey, to do so. Responses are essential in helping us understand what access businesses and residents will need once the works begin.
“By completing the survey, you will help us to ensure maintained access to properties and premises, allow us to plan and support appropriate routes and minimise disruption during construction”.