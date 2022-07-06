Contractor Appointed to Work on Porthcawl’s New £2.4m Community Facilities

Bridgend County Borough Council has appointed Welsh firm John Weaver Contractors Ltd to provide all-new £2.4m community facilities at Cosy Corner in Porthcawl.

Part-funded by the European Regional Development Fund through Welsh Government, the council’s plans for Cosy Corner include an all-new stone and glass-clad building which will incorporate premises suitable for five small retail units, public toilets, meeting space for community use, offices for the harbour master, changing facilities for users of the nearby marina and more.

The new development also features an outdoor children’s play area, new landscaping with plenty of public seating, space for staging events and a canopy capable of providing comfortable outdoor shelter from rain and the sun.

Councillor Neelo Farr, Cabinet Member for Regeneration said: In addition to supporting the council’s ongoing plans for the development of the Salt Lake and waterfront areas, the plans for Cosy Corner are intended to complement other regeneration projects such as the new marina, new sea defences, the recently restored Jennings Building and improvements to the eastern breakwater. It reflects feedback from the recent Porthcawl Placemaking Strategy public consultation which demonstrated that residents are in favour of establishing and maintaining open space where people can meet, relax and enjoy nearby facilities. Work on the new development is set to begin next month, and I am sure it is going to prove to be an extremely popular addition to Porthcawl.