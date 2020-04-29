Contract Win for North Wales Contact Centre

A contact centre in North Wales has secured a new contract with National Rail Enquiries after quickly adapting its business to facilitate call handling at home.

PTI Cymru, which is based in Penrhyndeudraeth, acted fast during the onset of COVID-19 to set up home working for its 28-strong team and consequently won the new piece of work to temporarily handle UK-wide general enquiries, in addition to Welsh language enquiries, for National Rail while its Mumbai call centre is in lockdown in India.

PTI Cymru has also been appointed the nationwide contact centre for the ‘Rail to Refuge’ programme, a scheme between train operators and Women’s Aid which allows anyone fleeing domestic abuse to a place at a refuge during the coronavirus lockdown free rail travel.

Since PTI Cymru’s bilingual contact centre was established in 2005, it has handled over three million calls for clients including Traveline Cymru, Mytravelpass, Transport for Wales Rail Services, NextBike UK and the National Eisteddfod.

Achieving 94% customer satisfaction levels, the contact centre provides customer service, general enquiries, reception services and complaint handling services over the telephone, by email and on social media.

Jo Foxall, managing director of PTI Cymru, said

“Our robust business continuity plan meant that we were in a position to act fast when the threat of the coronavirus on our country became apparent and set up remote working for our team. “Our contact centre team is fully able to work from home and call handling for our many clients is running as normal. There may be other businesses who are struggling to maintain their telephone services due to the impact of the coronavirus and we’d welcome the opportunity to support them at this time. “We were delighted to pick up this new piece of work and I’m proud of the team for adapting so quickly and professionally to this new way of working. We are also only too pleased to be a part of the Rail to Refuge programme supporting the most vulnerable people within the communities we serve.”

PTI Cymru is an umbrella organisation that operates bilingual customer service management, marketing support, bus data services and translation services. In 2019, the organisation won the Services to the Transport Industry Award at the inaugural Wales Transport Awards.