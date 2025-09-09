Contract Awarded for the Next Stage of Major Jetty Upgrades at the Port of Milford Haven

Significant improvement works are to get underway at the Port of Milford Haven to upgrade the pilot jetty to meet growing operational demands and deliver the highest standards of service for customers.

Inland and Coastal Marina Systems have been awarded the contract, marking the official start of the next phase of the Port’s jetty infrastructure project. Mobilising in November, the company will begin the installation of a new pontoon and gangway.

The new pontoon, measuring approximately 70 metres in length and 4 metres in width, has been designed to provide a more robust and operationally efficient asset to meet both current and future pilotage requirements. Enhancing this, a newly constructed 33-metre gangway will replace the existing structure, improving accessibility and safety for all users.

“This investment will create tailored, fit-for-purpose facilities that will enable our teams to continue delivering a world-class pilotage service,” said Mike Ryan, Harbourmaster at the Port of Milford Haven. “It also ensures the jetty structure is ready to support the arrival of our new pilot vessel, the NGS42, early next year, strengthening resilience and enhancing our operations across the Haven.”

The jetty infrastructure project is part of a wider programme focused on modernising and future-proofing marine operations. These upgrades will improve efficiency, enhance safety, and support the long-term sustainability of pilotage services. Work has already been completed to replace the external wave screens at the jetty which are now fully operational.

Bryan Stewart, Sales Manager at Inland and Coastal Marina Systems, said:

“We are very pleased to have been awarded the contract to build and install the new pontoons and access gangway at the Port of Milford Haven’s pilot jetty. “This flagship project will provide safe walk-to-work access for crews at all levels of the tide, essential for the 24/7, 365-day service that the marine team provides. We will be using our bespoke Heavy-Duty Pontoon system for the world-leading fleet of vessels which is currently in delivery.”

These works are the first phase of a comprehensive jetty upgrade project which will include improved staff facilities and enhancements to mechanical, electrical, fuelling and security systems.