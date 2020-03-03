Contract Awarded for £29m A55 Tai’r Meibion Scheme

Work on the A55 Aber to Tai’r Meibion improvements is set to begin in late March, North Wales Minister Ken Skates announced last week.

The £29 million scheme is part of an unprecedented £1 billion package of improvements in transport and road infrastructure across North Wales over the next 10 years.

The scheme will improve safety along a 2.2km stretch of the carriageway by removing direct accesses off the A55 as well as removing eight gaps in the central reservation which currently allow slow moving agricultural vehicles to cross the A55.

These will be replaced by a combined access road and active travel route between Junction 12 and 13. The scheme will also reduce the risk of flooding in the area by providing an improved drainage system. Accelerated advanced drainage work was carried out here in 2017 which has already delivered improvements.

To minimise disruption, as much work as possible will initially be completed off the A55 including the construction of the 1.3km combined access and active travel route. Temporary traffic management will then be installed in the autumn following the summer roadworks embargo for the A55 works. 4 lanes of traffic will however be maintained during the daytime and construction is programmed to be completed by the autumn of 2021.

Ken Skates said: