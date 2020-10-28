Continued Legal Support for University Entrepreneurs

Cardiff commercial law firm, Darwin Gray is partnering with Cardiff University for another year to help support entrepreneurial students and graduates with their business ventures.

Organised by Cardiff University Enterprise and Start-up, the annual Start-Up Awards is a competition for Cardiff University students and graduates with a total shared prize pot of up to £20,000 and professional support packages. The 20/21 Awards will be taking place on 25 March 2021.

For the last two years, Darwin Gray has supported student winners with a legal support package, including undertaking a legal “health check”, advice in relation to intellectual property, reviewing terms of business, drafting a shareholders’ agreement and also preparing share options.

In addition to supporting the Start-Up Awards, Darwin Gray is also providing a virtual legal workshop for students and graduates to assist with setting up and growing a business online – more details below. The event will be part of a wider activity to support student retailers who cannot trade on campus as normal. The Cardiff University Enterprise and Start-up Team are leading a pan-Wales project to launch an online Wales Student Market to showcase student sellers in the run-up to Christmas.

Stephen Thompson, Managing Partner at Darwin Gray said

“It’s been a pleasure to work with Cardiff University to support entrepreneurs on their journey to start out and expand.

With the impact of the pandemic on businesses, we are pleased to be able to support by providing our expertise for those looking to pivot or expand their businesses online.”

Rhys Pearce-Palmer, Enterprise Manager at Cardiff University said:

“Darwin Gray’s support has been invaluable to the student entrepreneurs coming through our annual awards. Expert advice is equally, if not more valuable than cash to businesses in their early stages of growth. We have been adapting and changing our start-up support at a rapid pace and having a local law firm willing to support student at this time is fantastic.”

The virtual legal workshop is taking place 4 November 2020 and will be focused on key considerations for setting up and growing a business online including important website policies, protecting intellectual property and compliance with GDPR. To find out more or register your free place visit https://www.darwingray.com/events/2020/11/04/setting-up-and-growing-your-online-business-a-legal-workshop.