Consultation Opens for Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Local Development Plan Review

Don’t miss your chance to comment on the document which outlines future development in the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park.

The Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority is in the process of reviewing its Local Development Plan (LDP), which was adopted in 2020.

Each Local Planning Authority must undertake regular reviews of its LDP to assess whether the plan remains up-to-date, or changes are needed.

A Local Development Plan sets out the priorities for development of an area. It covers housing, commercial, public and private development, transport infrastructure and protection for the local environment. It sets out clear guidance on what development will and won’t be permitted in the area.

The National Park Authority has prepared a ‘review report’ which sets out the main areas of changes that are needed to the original plan, adopted in 2020.

The National Park Authority has also prepared the latest Annual Monitoring Report 2023-2024. The Annual Monitoring Report is a document that measures various indicators to assess the performance of the individual planning policies set out in the adopted Local Development Plan.

People are invited to read and comment on the review report and annual monitoring report 2023-2024 as part of a consultation process.

The consultation period will run from Friday 10 January to 5pm Friday 21 February. All comments must be in writing and all comments will be made public.

Further information and copies of the documents for download are available from www.pembrokeshirecoast.wales/public-consultations and can be viewed online at public libraries.

The documents relate to the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park. Pembrokeshire County Council is the planning authority for the rest of Pembrokeshire and has its own Local Development Plan.

For further information, please contact the Strategic Policy team at Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority, Llanion Park, Pembroke Dock, Pembrokeshire, SA72 6DY, call 01646 624800, or email devplans@pembrokeshirecoast.org.uk.