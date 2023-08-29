Consultation on UK-Related Domain Names Powers

The Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) is seeking views on proposals for the design of regulations in relation to UK-related domain name registries.

This consultation asks for views on the abuse of relevant domain names, to ensure procedures remain in place to deal with both misuse and unfair uses of domain names.

Responses to the consultation will help DSIT design a set of regulations which are workable, proportionate and fit for purpose. While anyone can respond to the consultation, views are particularly welcome from UK-based registries, users of domain names, registrars, industry bodies, cybersecurity organisations, trade associations, relevant charities, and intellectual property rights holders.

The consultation will close on 31 August 2023.

Minister for Tech and the Digital Economy Paul Scully said:

I recognise the good work that the registries in scope of these powers already do to tackle abuses of their domain names, and it is only right that we continue to meet the expectations of international best practice on governance of domain names which represent the UK.

Read the consultation proposals and offer your views.