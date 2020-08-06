Consultation on New Cardiff Business District gets Underway

The latest designs for Cardiff Hendre Lakes, a proposed new business district to the south of St Mellons Business Park which will be served by Cardiff Parkway railway station, will be revealed to the public as a five-week statutory consultation period gets underway.

The 90,000 sq m Cardiff Hendre Lakes development, which includes Cardiff Parkway railway station, aims to bring connectivity, jobs and investment to South Wales. The development will make a significant contribution to the regeneration of east Cardiff and the growth ambitions of the Cardiff Capital Region. The development has the potential to support up to 6,000 jobs, as well as becoming a transport hub, helping people access other employment opportunities across South Wales and beyond.

Drawing on the conclusions from conversations with key stakeholders, feedback from the local community during an initial period of public engagement activity in 2019, and the design development process, key features of the proposals include:

Retaining the primary reen network: Faendre Reen, Ty Ffynnon Reen and Green Lane Reen

Creating ‘Main Park’ – a new, accessible public space to connect St Mellons and the new development

An attractive public realm, including Station Square and a spine running through the development for people to meet, socialise and play

Creating a primary point of vehicle access from the dual carriageway section of Cypress Drive direct to the station, keeping the main traffic flow away from both residents and the heart of the development

New connections for walkers and cyclists from neighbouring communities to get to and from the development and station

A green wildlife corridor and green fingers running across the site to create a ‘green grid’ integrated within the development, linking key habitat areas, managing water and defining new streets and public areas

A transport interchange next to Cardiff Parkway station, with facilities for local bus services to call at the station, a taxi rank, cycle parking, a car park with 600 spaces, including for blue badge holders, and electric vehicle charging points, and a dedicated pick-up/drop-off facility

An enhanced biodiversity area with species-rich habitats and an improved reen network for wildlife to mitigate any disturbance and loss caused by the development

Nigel Roberts, Chairman of Cardiff Parkway Developments, said:

We have taken feedback from our previous public engagement sessions, both with the local community and through engagement with other key stakeholders. We were overwhelmed by the positive and helpful feedback, particularly from the local community, and would like to once again thank everyone who has shared their ideas with us. Despite the challenges of the last few months, behind the scenes we have been working hard to continue developing our proposals. As we gear up to submit our outline planning application, we are holding a formal, pre-application statutory consultation to provide stakeholders and local people with an opportunity to share their views. Our proposals are for a sustainable, well-connected and safe development. This unique development will bring investment to the region, create new employment opportunities, and connect people to a historic landscape. The project is a step closer to reality as we hit this next milestone of the statutory consultation and we look forward to hearing what people think.

A five-week consultation period is running up to Wednesday 9 September, during which the local community are being asked to provide feedback on the proposals. People can find out more about the project and give their views online.