Consultation Launched on Usk Town Centre Improvements

Monmouthshire County Council and Usk Town Council are working together to improve Usk’s public spaces through a project focused on Bridge Street and Twyn Square.

The aim is to create safer, more people-friendly spaces that support a more vibrant town centre, increase footfall for local businesses, a wider range of activities and events and continue to accommodate existing traffic movement.

To view the proposals, residents and businesses are invited to meet council officers and the design team on Friday, 15 May between 10 – 6:30pm and Saturday, 16 May between 9am – 2pm at The Grange, 16 Maryport St, Usk NP15 1AE.

The proposals will also be available online from Friday, 15 May via Let’s Talk Monmouthshire, where residents will be able to view the proposals and provide their feedback.

Paper copies of the survey will be available from Usk Town Council at the Sessions House or at the Community Hub, both on Maryport Street in Usk from Monday 18 May.

Residents will have until Sunday, 7 June 2026, to complete the survey.

The main information boards will also be on display from 18 May until 7 June in the Sessions House and a more condensed set of information boards will be outside the Co-op in Usk.

Monmouthshire County Council's Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Planning and Economic Development, Cllr Paul Griffiths, said:

“This is an opportunity to improve Usk town centre in a way that supports local businesses, encourages more people to spend time in the area, and still recognises how people need to move around the town. These proposals have been derived from discussions between town and county councillors in Usk, who are all keen to allow residents to have their say. Please take a look at the proposals when they launch on Friday, 15 May and tell us what you think.”

Cllr Diane Richards, Mayor of Usk, said:

“Usk Town Council are very pleased to see the Usk Town Improvement Plan progressing forward to this consultation stage. This vision for our town marks an important step in investing in the future of our town, and we want to ensure that residents and businesses feel fully part of that journey. We’re keen to hear people’s thoughts on the designs as they develop, and we encourage everyone to share their views so the final outcome reflects the character and needs of Usk.”

Usk Placemaking Chair and local County Councillor, Cllr Meirion Howells, said:

“These proposals give residents and businesses a real chance to help shape how our town centre evolves. We want spaces that are safer, more welcoming, and that support events, boost footfall, and strengthen Usk’s identity as a lively vibrant town. We encourage everyone to take a look and share their views so the final design reflects the needs of our whole community.

Usk Public Realm Chair and local County Councillor, Cllr Tony Kear, said:

“Having lived in Usk for over 50 years and now chairing the Usk Business Group as well as this public realm committee, I’m passionate to see changes made to the environment to improve the residential and shopping experience here. “I’m so excited to see our discussions being transformed into proposals and designs for the public to have their say. It’s absolutely right those views are sought and I urge as many as possible to have their say. The final plans for Twyn Square and Bridge Street will I’m sure make a big difference.”

Visit www.letstalkmonmouthshire.co.uk/usk-your-town-centre-your-say for more information.