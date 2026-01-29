Construction Work on Cardiff City Centre Improvements to Begin

Work to make the temporary road layout and cycleway on Castle Street permanent will begin at the end of February, following site surveys and removal of the traffic islands on Kingsway.

Initial work will start on February 2, focusing on required surveys and preparation of the site. The main phases of the project will begin on February 23 and are expected to take around 52 weeks to complete.

The council has appointed Knights Brown to deliver the works. Throughout the main phases of the project, Castle Street and the pop-up cycleway will remain open to traffic in both directions, except during resurfacing works. If any closures are required, the public will be notified prior to implementation.

The current configuration of the traffic lanes on Castle Street will not change, so there will be no loss to the number of traffic lanes.

Following detailed assessments, Castle Street needs to remain open to traffic, otherwise there will be a disproportionate impact on the wider highway network, the council said.

The impact would include:

An impact on journey times for all bus services entering and leaving the Cardiff Bus Interchange via Westgate Street and Customhouse Street

An additional impact on traffic levels on Central link and the Eastern Bay Link Road given the current closure of Hemingway Road

The additional impact on wider network given that the Butetown Tunnels and Gabalfa Roundabout are running at capacity during peak periods

The reallocation of highway space for the Cardiff Crossrail. By introducing a tram system, it means that there isn’t any spare capacity for displaced general traffic.

Key features of the permanent scheme include:

A fully segregated, permanent cycleway built to Active Travel standards

Carriageway resurfacing throughout the route

Upgraded footways and paved areas

Changes to the bus stop area on Kingsway/North Road

Measures to support improved air quality, including traffic management changes, enhanced bus infrastructure, green‑roof bus shelters, and additional landscaping.

In 2018, air pollution levels on Castle Street breached the European Ambient Air Quality Directive and Cardiff Council was legally directed by Welsh Government to develop a Clean Air Plan to reduce Nitrogen Dioxide levels on this street.

A new road layout was trialled to help meet these legally binding air quality limits as quickly as possible. This temporary scheme included:

Reducing traffic lanes from three to two

Retaining the westbound bus lane

Installing a two-way, pop-up cycleway

Since these changes were introduced, air pollution levels on Castle Street have met all required air quality standards, with Nitrogen Dioxide levels reducing from 45 µg/m3 to 29 µg/m3.

Cllr Dan De’Ath, Cabinet Member for Climate Change, Transport and Strategic Planning, said:

“The temporary scheme on Castle Street has been in place for several years, and we have demonstrated that the revised layout has significantly reduced NO₂ levels, ensuring we remain legally compliant with all air quality standards. “Since the Clean Air Plan was introduced in 2019, the pandemic has intervened, during which time Castle Street was closed to traffic and temporarily operated as an outdoor café space. When we consulted residents on whether the road should remain closed or reopen, more than 50% supported reopening. “Since then, we have carried out detailed assessments of east–west traffic movements across the city, looking carefully at the wider network impacts if Castle Street were to close – even temporarily during works. “With the pandemic behind us and funding now confirmed, we are making the temporary scheme permanent to meet air quality requirements, improve safety and accessibility, enhance the public realm, and support more sustainable travel while helping to reduce congestion and traffic‑related emissions.”

A series of junction improvements will also be carried out on adjoining roads. These include:

Westgate Street Junction

Start of the new, fully segregated cycleway linking to the existing route

Lane changes allowing a combined right‑turn and straight‑ahead movement for traffic

Upgraded pedestrian crossings, paving, and yellow box markings

A new cycle lane with dedicated traffic signals.

Castle Street

Updated carriageway and footway layout improvements

Continuation of the segregated cycleway

New cycle parking

Extension of the bus lane and a proposed green‑roof bus shelter

Renewed paving

High Street Junction

Improved paving and removal of unnecessary street furniture near the Cardiff Castle entrance

Continuation of the segregated cycleway

Retention of the existing bus lane

Minor changes to loading bays, including a combined loading bay and taxi rank

Kingsway Junction