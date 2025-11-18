Construction Underway on Cardiff’s First New Fully Electric Care Home

Construction has begun on a new care home at a 1.8-acre site in Cardiff, with Hallmark investing £23.5 million in the development.

Hallmark’s CEO and Chairman were recently joined by the site’s local construction team to officially mark the start of the build at St Mellons, Cardiff. Hallmark Melrose Grange will deliver residential, dementia and nursing care while embedding sustainable practices into its design and operation.

The home will feature air source heat pumps and PV panels to provide efficient heating, cooling, and hot water, reducing its carbon footprint.

Sustainable travel will be encouraged through EV charging points, cycle parking, shower facilities for team, and easy access to local bus services.

The development will protect local wildlife with a dedicated bat house and dormouse corridor, while enhancing biodiversity with a wildflower garden.

Complementing this will be a dementia-friendly garden — a tranquil, accessible space featuring a range of planting to engage the senses as well as promote independence with a fruit and garden patch for residents to tend.

Hallmark Luxury Care Homes CEO Nye Brown said:

“Melrose Grange, Hallmark's first fully electric care home, represents an exciting step toward a more sustainable future. We are committed to reducing our environmental impact while continuing to provide the highest standards of care and comfort. By expanding our award-winning care across South Wales, we can support local people in the later stages of life in St Mellons to live active, fulfilled lives.”

Hallmark Melrose Grange will be built by Cardiff-based company Langstone Construction, using suppliers from the area wherever possible to support local industry.

This project will be Hallmark's fifth Cardiff care home and will create 115 jobs locally. It is scheduled to open its doors to its first residents in 2027.