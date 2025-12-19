Construction to Start on New National Institute for Sport and Health

Construction on the National Institute for Sport and Health (NISH), a new centre dedicated to advancing health, sport, and technology innovation, is due to begin.

Work to replace the existing pavilion at Sketty Lane, Swansea, will commence in January with full construction beginning shortly thereafter.

The 2,000m², four-storey flagship facility at the entrance to Swansea Bay Sports Park will bring together public, private, and academic partners to create a first-of-its-kind innovation ecosystem designed to improve population health, elevate elite and community sport, and drive economic growth across the region and beyond.

Led by Swansea University, funded by Swansea Bay City Deal and supported by Swansea Council and local health boards, NISH aims to accelerate the growth of sport tech, med tech and healthcare innovation in the Swansea Bay City Region by bringing together local, national and multinational expertise.

The Institute will support start-ups and scale-ups through incubation and research and development activity and enable access to data, expertise, and facilities to drive product development. It is also set to drive regional economic growth through job creation and investment, and improve public health by supporting preventative and rehabilitative innovations.

As the anchor of a wider Science and Innovation Park, NISH will be a place where new technologies are developed, trialled, and scaled in real-world environments. It is uniquely positioned to fill the UK’s gap in centralised sports technology infrastructure.

The new four-storey building will include:

Co-working and collaboration spaces

A Health & Wellbeing Academy

State-of-the-art Sport Simulation Suite

Innovation and incubation suites

Cutting-edge teaching and media facilities

Vodafone hub, providing on-site tech expertise

These resources will be complemented by an ecosystem of nearby partners and facilities, including Singleton Hospital, Swansea University, elite training centres, and green spaces such as Singleton Park and Swansea Bay.

Professor Keith Lloyd, NISH Director, said:

“The National Institute for Sport and Health will help put Swansea – and Wales – on the global map for cutting-edge research, product development, and community health innovation. It will serve as a catalyst for discovery, investment, and improved wellbeing.”

NISH is a collaborative partnership between academia, industry and the NHS. Its aim is to strengthen existing partnerships and forge new alliances, attracting talent and encouraging investment in order to boost the local economy and make Swansea a global leader in medical and sports technology innovation.

The project is planned to generate over 1,000 jobs in the Swansea area and will be worth over £150 million to the regional economy by 2033.

Construction will begin in January, with the building set to open in 2027.

NISH is now accepting applications for office space rental at the site, as well as virtual membership options. Find out more.