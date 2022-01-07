Construction Site Manager Wins Award for Innovative Newport Development

A site manager at Neath-based construction firm J.G. Hale Construction has won the LABC Warranty Regional Site Manager of the Year award, for his work on the soon-to-be-completed innovative development for older residents in Treberth Cresent, Newport.

Matthew Hall has been named as the winner of the prestigious award for the South West and South Wales region. It recognises his work on the delivery of the Treberth development for not-for-profit housing provider, Pobl Group.

When completed, the scheme will provide 45 homes for older residents alongside a linked hub building, providing facilities for the wider local community.

The award highlights Hall’s commitment and dedication towards delivering a quality development and recognises his pivotal role in the success of the innovative scheme. Nominations for the annual award are made by LABC Building Quality Inspectors.

Judging criteria include providing evidence of displaying a range of skills reflecting the nomination’s workmanship and on-site management. This is focused on key areas, such as organisation and cleanliness of site, safety procedures, technical compliance, management of site issues, leadership skills, and site culture.

Most importantly, entrants are judged upon their passion for delivering high quality, exceptional homes, and demonstrating excellent craftsmanship and precision.

Receiving the regional award automatically qualifies Hall for the People awards at the LABC Building Excellence Awards, which will be held in London on Friday, January 28, 2022.

The Treberth project – which has led to Hall receiving the award – makes use of a parcel of land left over from the redevelopment of Newport’s 1940s prefab homes more than 20 years ago. The scheme utilises a series of innovative and sustainable technologies, including PV panels and battery storage, as well as green roofs and climbing walls.

It comprises of two apartment blocks, one containing 18 one-bed apartments and the other 27 two-bed apartments. These are linked by a three-storey atrium space, forming an entrance to the residential element.

The community hub building will be linked to the main residential block via a second-floor link corridor, allowing pedestrian access from both directions along Treberth Crescent.

Hall’s employer, J.G. Hale Construction, is a Wales-based firm recognised for its commitment to innovative, eco-friendly design, quality materials and finishes and sustainable building practices. The company is committed to using local sub-contractors and suppliers.

Matthew Hall, site manager at J.G. Hale Construction and award winner, said: