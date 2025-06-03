Construction Set to Start on £14m Affordable Housing Scheme in North Wales

An engineering, environmental, and planning consultancy is working with North Wales’ largest housing association on a multi-million-pound project.

Caulmert, which has offices in Bangor and St Asaph, has been working closely with Adra over the past two years on a development in Bodelwyddan, which will provide 49 affordable dwellings, including 42 houses, four flats, and three bungalows.

Following planning approval, construction of the £14 million scheme will start this summer. Caulmert has already provided civil and geotechnical services, a flood consequence assessment and the design of an adoptable foul pumping station.

Part of the existing public sewer, which crosses the site, needs to be diverted with the scope of activity ratified by a section 185 agreement from Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water.

Caulmert associate David High said:

“It’s fantastic to continue our association with Adra and help facilitate the wonderful work it does in the region. “We are working together on a handful of schemes in North Wales, and to see the impact that all of these affordable housing developments will have is hugely fulfilling.”

The Bodelwyddan project follows on from Caulmert being contracted to carry out work on two former filling station sites in Caernarfon and Penygroes.

Currently underway, the old Lleiod Garage on Llanberis Road is being transformed into 21 social flats for individuals over 55, featuring 14 two-bedroom apartments and seven one-bedroom dwellings.

Constructed on a constrained site on the edge of a ravine, Caulmert initially provided preliminary civil, structural, geotechnical, and geoenvironmental engineering services for the four-storey building for Adra and subsequently completed the detailed design work for contractor Read Construction.

Adding to that £7 million project is a £4 million development at Tredafydd, Penygroes, which includes 14 two-storey homes. In addition to providing engineering support to Adra, Caulmert also delivered planning consultancy services and has recently been appointed by John Kelly Construction Services Ltd to carry out the detailed design.

David continued:

“Although smaller in terms of the number of properties, the projects in Caernarfon are just as important, and it is great to play a part in all three schemes. “Lleiod Garage, for example, is a tighter site on the top of a bank with steep slopes and there was contaminated land which needed to be remediated. “The building is also supported on piled foundations, so our expert team has relished coming up with the right solutions for programme delivery.”

Huw Evans, head of development at Adra, said: