Construction Sector to Gather for Cardiff Trade Show

Cardiff City Stadium will host The Welsh Construction Show Cardiff on April 28, bringing together exhibitors, suppliers and tradespeople from across the sector.

The event – one of the largest construction trade exhibitions in Wales – will run from 9am to 2pm and is open to professionals across the sector, including suppliers, tradespeople and service providers.

Organisers say the show will bring together businesses from across the construction industry, with a focus on networking, exhibitions and demonstrations of products and services. Attendance is free, with pre-registration offering a complimentary goodie bag.

A networking breakfast will take place ahead of the main exhibition from 7am to 9am.

The event will also include a seminar programme.

The Welsh Construction Shows are held at venues in Cardiff and Swansea, forming part of a wider series of trade events focused on connecting businesses across Wales.

The Cardiff event is open to both established professionals and those entering the industry, with free entry available to registered visitors.

Booking is via: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-welsh-construction-show-cardiff-2026-tickets-1964193889799/?v=123